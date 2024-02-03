'Fighter' Box Office Day 9: Siddharth Anand Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

Speaking about the film's lacklustre performance Siddharth Anand had said in an interview, "Our expectations as makers have become a little unrealistic. I am talking about myself also, having delivered Pathaan just one year ago. We need to keep our expectations in check and align them with the product. Also, it was a working day. Thursday is considered mid-week. For instance, we held a special screening for friends and family on Thursday, and whoever we texted and asked, at least 40% of them asked, ‘Is the show in the evening?’ So, that time, it hit us how will people bunk work or bunk school and come in the morning.”

He also added that the aeriel action thriller may not be for majority of the audiences in India because a large percentage of the population hasn't travelled in planes.. He explained, “Another thing is the genre. Fighter is a huge leap for a filmmaker. It’s a space that is unexplored and absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience. They are like, ‘What are these planes doing?"