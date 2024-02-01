Fighter Box Office Day 7: Hrithik Roshan-Starrer Earns Rs 140.35 Cr In India

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter is currently not performing so well at the box office. The Siddharth Anand film released in theatres on 25 January. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the total earning of the film now stands at Rs 140.35 crore nett in India.

Fighter earned around Rs 6.35 crore nett in India on Wednesday (31 January), which is Rs 1.15 crore less than what the film had earned on Tuesday, when it collected Rs 7.5 crore nett.