Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika Film Mints Over ₹83 Lakhs Overseas

According to Sacnilk, the pre-sales for the film have surpassed $100,000 a week before its global theatrical debut.

Fighter is gearing up for a substantial international box office launch. Ticket sales in India are scheduled to kick off on 20 January.

Trade analyst Nishit Shaw shared on X that Fighter has already secured 342 tickets across 97 shows at VOX (UAE). He said, "Fighter has sold 342 tickets at VOX (UAE) across 97 shows so far. Yas Mall Abu Dhabi leading with 180 tickets, CC Deira with 33 tickets, Burjuman with 32."