Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika Film Mints Over ₹83 Lakhs Overseas

Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has garnered significant success with impressive pre-bookings for its international premiere on 25 January.
According to Sacnilk, the pre-sales for the film have surpassed $100,000 a week before its global theatrical debut.
Fighter is gearing up for a substantial international box office launch. Ticket sales in India are scheduled to kick off on 20 January.
Trade analyst Nishit Shaw shared on X that Fighter has already secured 342 tickets across 97 shows at VOX (UAE). He said, "Fighter has sold 342 tickets at VOX (UAE) across 97 shows so far. Yas Mall Abu Dhabi leading with 180 tickets, CC Deira with 33 tickets, Burjuman with 32."
The film stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. It was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)