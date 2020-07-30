Farhan Akhtar Finalised to Star in Rakesh Sharma Biopic?

Saare Jahan Se Achcha the biopic of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to have travelled to space, has finally found its main lead in Farhan Akhtar.

Announced in 2018, the film was first offered to Aamir Khan, who later dropped out of the project. Shah Rukh Khan had later confirmed that he had given the go-ahead for the biopic, however, after the release and failure of Zero, Shah Rukh decided to step back from the project.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the film has now been finalised to star Farhan Akhtar as the astronaut. A source told the publication, “After a lot of brainstorming, the team zeroed in on Farhan as he played athlete Milkha Singh to perfection in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Talks are on and after finishing his current commitments, he is expected to jump into the prep, which includes body transformation, physical training and understanding the nuances of an astronaut."

Saare Jahan Se Achcha is to be directed by Mahesh Mathai and considering the film would have to be shot on a huge scale and would involve heavy duty VFX, the budget would be massive. Last year, there was some buzz that Vicky Kaushal had been approached for the main lead after the success of Uri.