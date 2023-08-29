ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'15 Yrs of Magik': Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal & Purab Kohli Celebrate 'Rock On'

'15 Yrs of Magik': Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal & Purab Kohli Celebrate 'Rock On'

'Rock On!!' starring Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, and Purab Kohli, was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
2 min read
'15 Yrs of Magik': Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal & Purab Kohli Celebrate 'Rock On'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rock On!! completes 15 years since its release in 2008. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film starred Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai, and Purab Kohli in the lead roles.

To mark the special occasion, the film's lead actors took to social media on 29 August to share their memories from the musical drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farhan shared a reel on Instagram that featured snippets from Rock On!! and wrote, "15 years since Magik was created. Thank you to the fans who’ve kept it alive .. Rock On!!"

Have a look at the video here:

Arjun also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film in a short video and captioned his post, "15 years of memories that would never fade. Adi, KD, Rob, Debbie and Sakshi. Thank you @ritesh_sid @gattukapoor the vision was legendary @shankarehsaanloy so was the music."

Here, have a look:

Purab posted a bunch of posters from the film on Instagram and wrote, "Big drum role for #15yearsofmagik Always feel your love (heart emoji) love #rockonforever."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rock On!! tells the story of four young friends who put together a band called 'Magik' but could never make it big. The film's sequel was released in November 2016 and was helmed by Shujaat Saudagar.

Also Read

'Ranveer Singh Has That Flair': Farhan Akhtar on Replacing SRK in 'Don 3'

'Ranveer Singh Has That Flair': Farhan Akhtar on Replacing SRK in 'Don 3'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Farhan Akhtar   Arjun Rampal   Purab Kohli 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×