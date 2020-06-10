Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, creative minds in the movie industry have already been thinking of helming films centering around the virus. A number of Bollywood filmmakers are wasting no time getting ‘Corona’, ‘Lockdown’ etc registered as their film titles.A source told The Quint that Zero director Aanand L Rai’s production house Colour Yellow Productions have gone ahead and registered ‘Corona Virus’ as a film title that they might use in future. Rai is known for films such as Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa. His upcoming project is the Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush-starrer Atrangi Re, which is supposed to hit theatres in 2021. The Quint tried reaching out to Aanand L Rai and a response is awaited.Registering Title ‘Corona Pyaar Hai’ a Mockery, Says Rakesh RoshanNot only Rai, but other production houses have also registered quite a few titles. Some other names that have been reportedly been registered are Deadly Corona, , Ishq Vishq Pyaar Corona, Karina te Corona, Lockdown Mein Love Story, Go Corona Go and Corona Pyaar Hai.One of the first titles that came up was Corona Pyaar Hai, drawing a reference from the 2000 film Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Production house Eros International reportedly got the name registered and are already in the scripting stage.This has been a trend in the Bollywood industry. After the abrogation of Article 370, a source close to the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association had told The Quint that between 20 to 30 producers had approached the body to register the titles Article 370 and Article 35A. Some others that surfaced were Kashmir Hamara Hai and the literal translations of Article 370 and 35A in Hindi - Dhara 370 and Dhara 35A.First of Its Kind, ‘A Viral Wedding’ Is an Easy Breezy Watch