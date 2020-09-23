Drugs Probe: NCB Issues Summons to Deepika, Sara, Shraddha & Rakul

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone's name reportedly came up during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, who is an employee of KWAN talent management company. Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash is also associated with KWAN. Karishma Prakash had also been summoned by the NCB, but she has sought an exemption on grounds of "ill health".

Some time back, Rakul Preet Singh filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against media trial. She claimed in her plea that Sushant's partner and actor Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is currently being investigated by the CBI, ED and NCB.