Don 3: Ranveer Singh to Shoot Action Scenes In These Locations?

The audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3. The action film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, will also star Kiara Advani in a lead role.
Now, as per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, shooting of Don 3 will commence by the end of the year and will be finished in four months.
The report also stated that a majority of the action scenes will be filmed in London and Germany. A source told the publication, ""A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar has reached London with the core team of this film. He has gone there to finalise the location for the shooting of Don 3. Apart from London, the production team will also go to Germany. The film will also be shot in many cities of Germany."
