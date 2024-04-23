'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Box Office Day 4: Pratik-Vidya Film Collects Rs 25 Lakh

Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan's latest romantic comedy, Do Aur Do Pyaar, recorded poor numbers on Monday, 22 April after witnessing a low weekend at the box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 25 lakh net on Day 4, with its Sunday figures standing at Rs 95 lakh. As per the industry tracker, the occupancy rate for the romantic comedy drama remained under 10 percent throughout the day, with night shows at 11 percent.