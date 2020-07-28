Dharma Productions' CEO Records Statement in Sushant Case

Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions joined the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on Tuesday.

He was seen recording his statement to the Mumbai police at the Amboli Police Station. According to reports, he also carried the contract papers signed by Sushant and the production house for their film Drive.

On Monday, the Mumbai Police on Monday received the viscera report of the late Bollywood actor. The report rules out any foul play and reasserts that Sushant died by suicide.

Mahesh Bhatt, on 28 July, recorded his statement at the Santacruz police station. Till now, the police have questioned over 30 people, including Sushant's friend Rhea Chakraborty and filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mukesh Chhabra among others.

Sushant died by suicide on 14 June at his Mumbai residence.