Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' Gets A New Release Date

Anil Kapoor also shared the first look poster of the film with his fans on social media and wrote, "All systems go! Fighter is cleared for take-off on January 25, 2024! Hold on to your seats and don't let go!”

Fighter was previously slated for its theatrical release this year. However, the film was rescheduled for a Republic Day release in 2023, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film. But finally, the makers have now announced the film's official release date.