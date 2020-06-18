Shraddha Kapoor has taken to Instagram to pen a heartwarming tribute to her friend and Chhichhore co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, 14 June, leaving the whole country speechless. Shraddha began by saying that she is still trying to come to terms with the fact that her friend is no more.“Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune!”You Were a Fighter: Sushant’s Sister Bids an Emotional GoodbyeShraddha then shared some memories of always looking forward to meeting Sushant on the sets of Chhichhore and even wrote about a memorable get-together at his place. “ always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind... I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush... Shine on”.Attached with the note are two photos, one of Shraddha and Sushant against the backdrop of Van Gogh’s Starry Nights and the other of a book Sushant gifted Shraddha.Manoj Bajpayee & Shekhar Kapur Recall Fondest Memories of Sushant We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.