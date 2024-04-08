ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Crew Box Office Day 10: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Film Remains Steady

The heist comedy, directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, might cross ₹60 crore mark.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's movie Crew had a strong start at the box office. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, it continues to perform well into its second week, collecting ₹5.4 crore on its second Sunday according to Sacnilk.com.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

According to the latest update, Crew is anticipated to surpass ₹5 crore in earnings on its second Sunday, indicating a steady increase in numbers over the past few days. The film is steadily approaching the ₹60 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

In its first week, Crew garnered ₹43.75 crore, followed by ₹3.75 crore on day 8. Day 9 and 10 saw further growth, with earnings of ₹5.25 crore and ₹5.4 crore respectively. Early estimates suggest the film has now accumulated ₹58.15 crore. Additionally, "Crew" recorded a 21.57% Hindi occupancy on its second Sunday.

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu star in the heist comedy. The film revolves around the story of the three characters as they try to circumvent obstacles met upon them.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Crew movie 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×