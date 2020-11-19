COVID Has Redefined How Entertainment Industry Showcases Cinema

Don’t underestimate the power of marketing

Given the tight budgets and the ubiquitous gloom, there is a tendency and a temptation to cut marketing budgets to the bone - and that is a pitfall to avoid. Now, in fact, is the best time to market and tell the world what you stand for and what you have to offer.

Yes, there may be a clutter on the internet but there is always time and space for the right message. Be it about the film’ s poster announcement on Instagram, or an animated conversation by the lead pair on Facebook or little niblets on twitter. On the release day, emailers with generous use of radio and television plugs can do the job. One has seen a plethora of film marketing ideas in the last few months. From intimate promotional events celebrating the music of a film, to live sessions on Instagram, to online media interviews with the star cast. And to top it all, brands have also now begun to associate with movies so not only are there celebrity endorsements but also movie endorsements or should we say brand endorsements.

Time to get personal

For me, the biggest lesson in this pandemic has been about personal and direct communication with my audience. This time has afforded me the opportunity to communicate directly to my followers. I never knew till now how astounding the power of ‘personal’ marketing is. I have a fair sense of who my audience is and they are discovering who I am as well. It makes our relationship more organic and natural. I can now uninhibitedly celebrate every success with my followers and also share my concerns with them.