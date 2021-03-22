Chhichhore Wins National Award; Nitesh Tiwari Dedicates it to SSR
Chhichhore was declared the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards.
Chhichhore was declared the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday, 22 March. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the award to Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year. Nitesh took to Instagram to write, "This one is for you Sushant. From all of us at Team Chhichhore!"
In a statement Sajid said, "On behalf of NGE (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie".
Chhichhore released in theatres on 6 September, 2019. Sushant died on 14 June, 2020.
Chhichhore also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey and Naveen Polishetty in key roles.
(With inputs from IANS)
