Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Impresses Kabir Khan

Ahead of the trailer release of Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan shared a new poster from the film. The poster of the sports drama shows Kartik standing in a boxing ring. Along with the poster, Kartik also announced the release date of the movie. Chandu Champion is all set to hit theatres on 14 June.
The director of the film, Kabir Khan, also shared the poster and spoke about Kartik's impressive physical transformation. "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said “ I will do it Sir”. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!! I’m proud of you @kartikaaryan," Kabir wrote on Instagram.
The trailer of the film will be dropped on 18 May.
