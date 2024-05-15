Kartik Aaryan Unveils First Poster Of 'Chandu Champion'

Captioning the post on Instagram Kartik wrote, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...(Champion is coming). Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career. Chandu Champion in theatres on 14 June."

A day ago, Kartik gave us a glimpse of the film's poster on Instagram. However, things took a funny turn when his pet dog Katori tore up the poster. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin. Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster (The promotional activities were supposed to begin from today but Katori tore the poster. Now, the poster will come tomorrow."