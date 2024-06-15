'Chandu Champion' Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Scores Lowest Opening

Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film of the year, Chandu Champion, finally hit the big screens on Friday, 14 June. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the biographical drama is based on the real-life champion Murlikant Petkar.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Chandu Champion has recorded the lowest opening for Kartik in eight years. The film reportedly earned Rs 3.97 crore on its first day in theatres.