'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Trailer: Ayushmann, Vaani's Love Story Faces a Hitch
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and will release on 10 December.
The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui dropped on Monday, 8 November. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is set to release on 10 December.
The trailer begins with Manvinder aka Ayushmann introducing himself as a 'certified fitness provider'. He is training hard to win a weight-lifting championship. Manvinder doesn't want to get married as he is focused on his goal and fitness regime. However, things don't go as expected after Maanvi Brar (Vaani) turns up at the fitness studio to teach Zumba. Manvinder and Maanvi fall in love, but when Maanvi comes out to him he is not able to digest the truth. Vaani plays a transwoman in the movie, but the trailer deftly manages to avoid it becoming too on-the-nose.
Speaking about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Abhishek Kapoor said in a statement, "Nothing gives me more joy than to see our film heading for a theatrical release soon. As the trailer drops, we are sure that people will surely be thrilled to see Ayushmann and Vaani in this avatar. It’s not just any love story but one that’s uniquely mind-bending and yet universal in its appeal. I have always believed in curating stories that are intricately woven and characters that resonate with people and I hope people will enjoy Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui".
