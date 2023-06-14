Can You Recognise These Bollywood Stars In Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Post?

Taking to social media on Wednesday, 14 June, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback gold with his fans. In the monochrome picture, the superstar can be seen with two toddlers in his arms while donning a birthday hat.
Posting the same on Instagram, Big B revealed that the photograph was taken on his daughter Shweta Bachchan's birthday. While it was little Shweta on the right-hand side of the picture, it was Twinkle Khanna on the left in a white dress.
He captioned the post, "So this be Twinkle Khanna in white, on left & Shweta on Shweta's birthday.. Twinkle now married to Akshay Kumar... Shweta, my daughter married to Nikhil Nanda, Mother to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, who is stepping into his first movie.. Twinkle here looking circumspect .. Shweta has just scored a GOAL.. !!!"
Have a look at Big B's post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Uunchai. He's currently gearing up for his next film, Project K, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)