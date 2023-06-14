Can You Recognise These Bollywood Stars In Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Post?

Taking to social media on Wednesday, 14 June, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback gold with his fans. In the monochrome picture, the superstar can be seen with two toddlers in his arms while donning a birthday hat.

Posting the same on Instagram, Big B revealed that the photograph was taken on his daughter Shweta Bachchan's birthday. While it was little Shweta on the right-hand side of the picture, it was Twinkle Khanna on the left in a white dress.