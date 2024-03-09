The Love Story Between Bollywood & the Gulf, & the Villain That Is 'Nationalism'

Taran Adarsh, leading Indian film critic and trade analyst, told The Quint, "When we look at the Gulf region, we have to understand that there isn't just an Indian diaspora there – there are also Pakistanis, Sri Lankans, Bangladeshis et al. So something that is sensitive by nature, such as a film which could be targeting a particular country, might not bode well for the overall population."

Even Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (2023) was denied a screening in Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman allegedly because it portrayed some Muslims negatively – this despite the fact that Khan is almost as popular in the Gulf as he is in India.

"West Asia is an Islamic region, run by Islamic law. The countries in the region will do anything in their power to avoid any religious conflict, especially in terms of content that shows Muslims in a bad light," a leading film journalist based in West Asia, who wished not to be named, told The Quint.

"West Asian countries are not democracies like India; so they have the right to control media. India is controlling the media as well, but they're just not that open about it," the journalist added.

But is nationalism-related content the only reason behind censor boards banning Indian films?