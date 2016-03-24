Holi Aayee Re... Let’s Celebrate Bollywood Ishtyle! 

Every festival is associated with a story from mythology. It’s believed that king Hiranyakashapu disapproved of his son Prahlad for being a devotee of Lord Vasudev and wanted him to worship his father as a deity. When that did not happen, the king tried to slay Prahlad but every time Prahlad was miraculously saved by his Lord. Exasperated, Hiranyakashapu sent for his sister Holika blessed with a boon of immortality by Lord Vasudev and Holika sat on the pyre with little Prahlad in her lap.

