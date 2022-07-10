Bobby Deol, Kajol Attend Special Screening of ‘Gupt’ as Film Completes 25 Years
Kajol and Bobby Deol also interacted with fans at Gupt's special screening.
Bobby Deol and Kajol had a reunion in Mumbai on Saturday, 9 July, as their film Gupt: The Hidden Truth completed 25 years. The actors attended a special screening, joked with each other and interacted with fans. Manisha Koirala was also a part of Gupt, but she wasn't seen at the film's anniversary celebration.
Both Kajol and Bobby took to social media to share a video, where they can be seen holding knives. Kajol was the killer in the film. "Because posing with hearts is too cliche. #Gupt #25YearsofGupt", they wrote in the caption.
A video shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani on social media shows Bobby climbing a railing near a lamppost while posing for photos.
Directed by Rajiv Rai, Gupt released in July 1997. Late actor Om Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal, Raza Murad and Raj Babbar also featured in the film. Kajol won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role trophy at Filmfare Awards 1998 for her performance.
