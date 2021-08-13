Ahead of Bhuj: The Pride Of India's Release, Here's What Really Happened in 1971

With every passing day, the damage multiplied. The airstrip was ruined and the Indian fighter planes could not take off. The labour from the Border Security Forces (BSF) for the repair of the runway was not enough. It was in this hour of panic that 300 people, most of them women, stepped in from the nearby village of Madhapur to serve their bit.

The women had donned green sarees in order to camouflage and worked through the nights. Whenever an alarm was elicited, the women would take shelter in the bushes and the wild. 72 hours later, the airstrip was finally repaired, and the IAF combat jets could take off.

The war concluded with the fall of Dhaka and the surrender of Pakistani forces on 16 December, 1971. This day is also observed as ‘Vijay Diwas in India.