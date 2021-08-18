Bhoot Police Trailer: Arjun Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Play the Believer and Sceptic

Yami Gautam plays Maya, a woman who approaches the ghostbuster duo claiming that her estate is haunted by a ‘kichkandi’ (a spirit from Nepalese folklore).

The Bhoot Police trailer then leads into a montage of a spirt haunting Maya’s estate while Vibhooti and Chiraunji try to figure out a way to defeat it. Jacqueline Fernandes stars as Kanika but not much is revealed about her character in the film except that she can ride a horse.

As a horror comedy, the film seems to match its brief with impressive special effects to accompany the haunting, albeit interrupted by misplaced snippets from the film’s soundtrack.

Bhoot Police is directed by Pawan Kripalani and produced by Akshai Puri and Ramesh Taurani. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film was scheduled to release theatrically on 10 September but will not release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 September.