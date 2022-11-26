'Bhediya' Box Office Day 1: Varun Dhawan Film Collects Around Rs 6-7 Crore
Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya hit screens on 25 November. As per reports, the film has collected around Rs 6-7 crore on Day 1 at the box office.
According to Box Office India, "The opening of Bhediya is lower than the last Varun Dhawan-starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo across all circuits by a margin, though pockets in the Eastern side of India could end up better but that hardly matters as its value is so less. The film looked well-made and had a fresh concept but the audience has shown little interest in the concept.".
"The film can pick up but with this sort of start, Saturday already becomes the acid test as the jump has to be 50% at the very least and this has been a tough ask for most films post the pandemic. Even if the 50% comes it will still be a hard road though there will be a chance," BOI added.
Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Bhediya
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.