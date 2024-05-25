'Bhaiyya Ji' Box Office Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee's Film Collects Rs 1.30 Crore

In continuation of the report, Bhaiyya Ji witnessed an overall 9.45 percent Hindi occupancy, with almost 12 percent of the audience attending night shows of the film. The occupancy rate in Mumbai was 8.75 percent with 325 shows and 9.50 percent in Delhi with 457 shows.

In their review of Bhaiyya Ji, The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Watching Apoorv Singh Karki’s Bhaiyya Ji is an 'experience' in the same way going into a haunted house as a child is an ‘experience’. That’s not a fair comparison though – let's assume you’re stuck in this haunted house long after you’ve asked to leave. As someone who needs to only be mildly interested in something to give it a real shot, I tend to overlook a lot of flaws when I’m watching something. But Bhaiyya Ji continued to test my patience even as I tried to give it one chance after another."