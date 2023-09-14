'Bete Ko hath...' Dialogue In 'Jawan' Wasn't Part of the Script, Says Writer

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan is a major success at the box office. The release of the film was no less than a festive event for the fans. However, even before the release, a famous dialogue, “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar” (Before touching the son, deal with the father) in Jawan went viral on the internet. Dialogue writer Sumit Arora now reveals that it wasn’t part of the script initially.
He went on to say in a statement, “It’s a story that will make you believe in the magic of movie making. That line was never there in our draft originally. The ‘moment’ where SRK sir’s character says the line was always there and we all knew that it is a powerful moment even without a dialogue. But while shooting, it was felt that there should be a line, that this guy should say something."
“I was there on the set, so I was called in, and the first words that came out of my mouth given the situation were: ‘bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar’. It felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits (in). Director Atlee and SRK sir both felt it’s correct and the shot was taken,” he added.
“The way SRK sir delivered it gave us goosebumps. But we never thought that that line would become such a huge hit and would resonate with people in this way. As a writer, you can only write a line but its destiny goes on to write itself,” he said.
SRK's film released on 7 September. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
