Badhaai Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar's 'Atrangi' Wedding
Badhaai Do is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 February.
The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do dropped on Tuesday, 25 January. The film addresses homosexuality, but takes a light-hearted approach to narrate the story. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 11 February.
Rajkummar plays Shardul Thakur, a cop in the "mahila police station". Bhumi's Suman, on the other hand, is a PT teacher. The trailer tells us that Shardul has been trying to persuade Suman to get married to him for four years. However, it's not love that finally gets them together, rather they just want their parents to stop nagging. Suman has a girlfriend, while Shardul is interested in men. The film describes the alliance as an ‘atrangi wedding’ with a ‘satrangi setting’.
Badhaai Do also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan among others.
