'Bad Newz' Box Office Day 6: Triptii Dimri-Vicky Kaushal's Film Earns ₹40 Crore

'Bad Newz' stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Filmmaker Anand Tiwari's film Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk hit the big screens on 19 July. The family drama has earned Rs 40.20 crore at the domestic box office.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore on its Day 6.

Bad Newz opened to a collection of Rs 8.3 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 11.15 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.5 crore on Monday, and Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday.

In addition to the lead actors, the film also features cameos by actors Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. Bad Newz is bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Vicky Kaushal   triptii dimri 

Read More
