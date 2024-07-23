ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Bad Newz' Box Office Day 4: Triptii-Vicky's Film Sees a Drop In Its Collection

'Bad Newz' stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Filmmaker Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk saw a major drop in its box office collections on Monday, 22 July. The family drama which hit the big screens on 19 July, earned only Rs 3.5 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

Ad per the industry tracker, the film opened to a decent collection of Rs 8.3 crore, followed by Rs 10.25 crore on its Day 2 and Rs 11.15 crore on Day 3. The film's total domestic box office collection currently stands at Rs 33.2 crore.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In addition to the lead actors, the film also features cameos by actors Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. Bad Newz is bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari.

Also Read

In Pics: Katrina Kaif Joins Vicky Kaushal at the Screening of 'Bad Newz'

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Vicky Kaushal   triptii dimri 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×