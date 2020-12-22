Ayushmann Khurrana All Set to Star in Campus Comedy 'Doctor G'

"Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is a unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh as well as ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts", Ayushmann said in a statement.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.

Speaking about the movie Anubhuti Kashyap said in a statement, "I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile Ayushmann. This film is exciting because it appeals to both the youngsters & the family audiences equally”.

Ayushmann is also shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Abhishek Kapoor.