Ayushmann, Bhumi Reunite for Fourth Collab in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada’
Bhumi Pednekar will be joining the cast of Ayushmann Khurrrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, reports Mumbai Mirror. The film, which is a sequel to the 2017 drama-comedy film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, will be Bhumi and Ayushmann’s fourth collaboration. They have earlier shared screen space in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Bala (2019).
The makers of the film have confirmed that Bhumi will have a special appearance in the film as they still consider her an integral part of the narrative.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will tackle the story of a conservative family struggling to accept their son’s homosexuality. Ayushmann is set to return as the lead, playing what is still considered a brave role for male actors in Bollywood. The film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will release on 21 February 2020.
The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi, Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Manurishi Chadha as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle Tripathi, and Neeraj Singh as Keshav.
Earlier the makers had shared a promo introducing the talented cast of the film. The animated video introduced the caricature versions of all the actors through an imaginary game of ‘Kaali Gobi Cup’ in which the kaali gobi replaces a typical ball.
On 15 November, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster for his upcoming release Shubhmangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the new poster, Ayushmann can be seen running. He’s dressed in a red and black jumpsuit and there seems to be an army of people running behind him. The poster reads, “Ab zyada jaldi release hogi aapki aur humari (Now the film will release sooner)“.
