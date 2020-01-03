Ayushmann, Bhumi Reunite for Fourth Collab in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada’

The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi, Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Manurishi Chadha as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle Tripathi, and Neeraj Singh as Keshav.

Earlier the makers had shared a promo introducing the talented cast of the film. The animated video introduced the caricature versions of all the actors through an imaginary game of ‘Kaali Gobi Cup’ in which the kaali gobi replaces a typical ball.