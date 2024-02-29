'Article 370' Box Office Day 6: Yami Gautam Film Collects Rs 44.60Cr Worldwide

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 has managed to collect Rs 44.60 crore at the global box office despite the film being banned in Gulf countries.

The political-action film managed to rake in Rs 32.62 crore net during its first six days in the theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 6 (28 February), the movie minted Rs 3.17 crore nett. Wednesday's registered estimates marked a slight downfall as compared to Tuesday's numbers, when it raked in Rs 3.3 crore.