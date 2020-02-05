Anurag Kashyap’s Film Not In Yogi’s UP Govt Subsidy List

Twenty two feature films, including six Bhojpuri films, have been the beneficiary of the Yogi Adityanath government's film policy. "Nearly 35 more films have been cleared by the finance committee. Bill vouchers of such films have been deposited and this means that these films would be next in line for subsidy which is cleared in a phased manner," said an official of Film Bandhu, the nodal body for film clearance and subsidy in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has, so far, cleared subsidy worth over Rs 112.4 million for 16 Hindi and six Bhojpuri films. "The subsidy amount for 22 films is being transferred directly into the filmmakers' accounts through real time gross settlement (RTGS)," the official said.

Among these 22 films are Anaarkali of Aarah, Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Behen Hogi Teri. Interestingly, Anurag Kashyap's Saand ki Aankh, which the Yogi Adityanath government had declared tax-free in 2019, is not among the subsidy beneficiaries.