Anupam Kher: The Good, Bad and The Ugly

In a career spanning 38 years, Anupam has played a plethora of roles - from the protagonist’s father, hero’s good friend, the baddie, the comedian and of course, the protagonist. The actor has also made a name for himself in Hollywood with films like Silver Lining Playbook.

While some of his performances will be remembered for years to come, there are others which would be best forgotten. But either way Anupam has consistently entertained his audiences.

As Anupam turns 65, today, 7 March, here’s navigating the good, bad and ugly roles and performances of the veteran actor.