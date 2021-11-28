Salman Khan Requests Fans Watching 'Antim' to Not Burst Crackers Inside Theatre

"Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u", Salman wrote.

Antim is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Apart from Salman, the film also features Aayush Sharma in a lead role. It released in theatres on 26 November.