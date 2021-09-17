‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ Is About the Quieter Everyday Love Stories: Abhishek Chaubey

Netflix anthology Ankahi Kahaniya is set to release on 17 September. Directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, the anthology chronicles ‘unheard and untold tales’ of love and longing.

Based on the Kannada Story Madhyantara by Jayant Kaikini, Abhishek Chaubey’s short film tries to capture young love in the city of Mumbai in the '80s. Sairat star Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale will be seen in leading roles.

Abhishek Chaubey and Delzad Hiwale spoke to The Quint about the making of the short film, the characterisation, and the anthology format of storytelling.

