Ankahi Kahaniya Is About Love, Lust, Loneliness: Abhishek, Ashwiny

Netflix’s latest anthology, Ankahi Kahaniya, is set to release on 17 September. Directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, the anthology traces 'unheard and untold tales of love'.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's short film starring Abhishek Banerjee attempts to blur the lines between fantasy and reality wherein a man finds companionship in a mannequin.

“I was looking for a script which would change this evil image of mine which I had acquired after Paatal Lok”, Abhishek Bannerjee told The Quint. He also spoke about the challenges of the role, as he had to perform with a mannequin and treat it not like an object but a real woman.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spoke to us about breaking away from the small-town narrative, capturing the loneliness of Mumbai in her in the anthology, and short-form storytelling.

