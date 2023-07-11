Watch: Alia & Karan Speak About Shooting 'Tum Kya Mile' In Freezing Kashmir

In the blog, we also see Karan speaking about how tough it was for both Alia and Ranveer to shoot in the freezing cold. Karan says, "It was a turbulent shoot. We have covered the length and breadth of Kashmir, we shot in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar. I combatted a viral, Alia had a baby and we tortured her in the chiffon saree. I am shooting a song like this after 17 years. I also am in disbelief as to how both these lead actors shot in this extreme climate, where there's also a fan blowing so that their hair can fly and they also have to look romantic and bring out those emotions. I feel we don't give enough credit to them."

Alia and Karan also pick their favourite sarees from the song.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit theatres on 28 July.