'Bachchhan Pandey' Trailer: Akshay Kumar Plays a Ruthless Gangster
Kriti Sanon's character sets out to make a film on Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Pandey.
The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Pandey dropped the film’s trailer on 18 February. The trailer follows Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi as they embark on a journey to make a film about the ruthless gangster Bachchhan Pandey (played by Akshay).
The clip mostly features Bachchhan Pandey performing, often gruesome, acts of violence to cement his place as ‘Godfather’ of the crime world. Pankaj Tripathi stars as Pandey’s mentor Bhaves. The Bachchhan Pandey trailer also hints at the fact that Pandey killed his love interest Sophie (played by Jacqueline Fernandez).
Pandey fakes a sobs story for Kriti Sanon’s character and almost immediately starts laughing before revealing that he is a gangster purely because he wants to be. Towards the trailer’s end, Kriti and Arshad’s characters seem to be in mortal danger.
Bachchhan Pandey is written by Nischay Kuttanda and directed by Farhad Samji. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to release on 18 March. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra.
