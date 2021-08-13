Need Some Censorship But We Shouldn't Go Backwards: Ajay Devgn on OTT

You are also doing a web series, Rudra. So what made you choose this medium and what is the difference that you see when you're working on a film and working on a web series?

Ajay Devgn: I think it's a good balance, films and once in a while OTT if there's a great show. Why not?

The shooting process is the same, time taken is the same. As an actor, maybe you can take a little more liberties, where a film you have to complete it in two hours, when you're performing a scene, you have to finish the line faster, you can't waste time. You can't take your time grasping things. But here you can really have your pauses and performance. So, this is a nice difference.