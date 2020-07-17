Aishwarya & Aaradhya Hospitalised After Home-Isolating for COVID

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was admitted at Nanavati Hospital on Friday, 17 July, ANI reported. She has been home quarantined since she tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya has also been hospitalised, added ANI.

On Saturday, 12 July, Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya and Aaradhya had undergone the swab test on Saturday.