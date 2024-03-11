'Ae Watan Mere Watan': Emraan Hashmi Looks Unrecognisable As Ram Manohar Lohia

The makers of Ae Watan Mere Watan unveiled Emraan Hashmi's first-look poster for the film on Monday, 11 March. Emraan portrays Indian freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia in the period drama. In the poster, the actor looks unrecognisable in a never-before-seen avatar. He can be seen in black-rimmed glasses, donning a khadi jacket and a Nehru cap.

Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Watan Mere Watan is headlined by Sara Ali Khan, who plays the role of Usha Rani, a young freedom fighter who launches an underground radio station to unite the nation against colonial rule.