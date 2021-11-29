World Premiere of Ranveer Singh's 83 at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Fest on 15 Dec

Kabir Khan's 83 is all set to have its world premiere at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival on 15 December, as per a report by Deadline. The festival commences on 6 December in Jeddah. Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Dev will reportedly be present at the event.

83 tells the story of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh, who led the Indian cricket team to its first World Cup victory in 1983 at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London against West Indies.