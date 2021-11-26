83 Teaser: A Glimpse of The Historic Catch by Kapil Dev in the World Cup Final
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in 83.
The much-awaited teaser of Kabir Khan's 83 has dropped. It gives us a glimpse of the World Cup winning ball, where Madan Lal bowled to Vivian Richards and Kapil Dev took the catch. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in the movie.
The trailer of 83 will release on 30 November and the film will hit theatres on 24 December.
83 chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first World Cup in England. It was initially scheduled for an April 2020 release, but got pushed due to the pandemic. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva and Deepika Padukone.
