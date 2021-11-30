83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh is Impressive as Former India Captain Kapil Dev

The trailer gives us a glimpse of how India turned the series around by gaining momentum halfway. Khan also touches upon the rivalry between India and West Indies, which was spoken about a lot at the time. Ranveer Singh looks impressive as Kapil Dev, and it's interesting to note that the actor has paid minute attention to Dev's mannerisms. 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.

The film will have its world premiere on 15 December at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. It is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 December.