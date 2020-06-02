With group chief executive officer of content, digital and gaming at Reliance Entertainment Shibasish Sarkar in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, a report was doing the rounds of Deepika Padukone overseeing the post-production of ’83. The film tracks Kapil Dev's journey as the captain of the India national cricket team and their historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev.The report further quotes a source saying that once the situation starts getting back to normal, the team has a month’s work left and they will all be busy with that. The source added that someone had to ensure that work gets done smoothly till Sarkar returns, so Deepika has decided to take over.Take a look at the report:Sooryavanshi, ‘83 Will be First to Release Once Normalcy ReturnsHowever, a source close to ’83 has quashed all the rumours. “In times of COVID-19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done. Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of 83 is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!”Deepika is also part of the cast of ’83, helmed by Kabir Khan.Deepika Padukone Shares Memories of Awkward Lunch With Aamir Khan We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.