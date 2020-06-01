Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer of content, digital and gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he developed fever.Confirming the news to Mumbai Mirror, Shibasish said, “Hospitalised currently in Kokilaben, but proper treatment is happening. Will get well soon.”Sarkar on Thursday participated in a webinar where he talked about Reliance Entertainment’s two upcoming releases, Sooryavanshi and 83, which stand delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.Earlier this month, the office of the music record label and production house, T-Series in Mumbai was sealed after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. The office was sealed by BMC and was completely sanitized. Some of the helpers and caretakers were residing within the office premises as they did not get a chance to go back to their hometowns.“We have always taken care of each other and in these trying times, we will strive hard to make sure that each and every person of the T-Series family comes out a winner at the end of this fight against the global pandemic,” said Bhushan Kumar, in a statement. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.