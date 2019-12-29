Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Recreates Scene From ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’
As the iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya turns 30, Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and singer Shirley Setia took to social media to recreate a memorable scene from the film. Maine Pyar Kiya starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. It was the latter’s debut film. Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are starring in upcoming film Nikamma.
Now, to take us all down the memory lane, Abhimanyu has recreated an iconic sequence from the classic. It’s the one that birthed the famous dialogue used even today, when Salman says “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam. No sorry, no thank you. (There’s only one rule of friendship madam. No sorry, no thank you.)”
In the caption, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor wrote, “Don't kill me I had to try. They taught us real friendship @beingsalmankhan @bhagyashree.online
Who can forget this iconic scene from this timeless movie! Come be a part of the celebration of #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya. Send me your versions of this scene and I’ll share the best ones.”
Watch it here:
He also shared a photo in which Abhimanyu and Shirley are dressed up as Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree). He captioned it, “An ode to keep the legacy going! Stay tuned for something special guys! Celebrating #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya as a #Nikamma #thankgoditssunday”
Released in 1989, Maine Pyar Kiya was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also starred Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde. Maine Pyar Kiya follows the love story of Prem and Suman and how they overcome the hurdles and misunderstandings that come their way.
