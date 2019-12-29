Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Recreates Scene From ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’

Now, to take us all down the memory lane, Abhimanyu has recreated an iconic sequence from the classic. It’s the one that birthed the famous dialogue used even today, when Salman says “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam. No sorry, no thank you. (There’s only one rule of friendship madam. No sorry, no thank you.)”

In the caption, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor wrote, “Don't kill me I had to try. They taught us real friendship @beingsalmankhan @bhagyashree.online

Who can forget this iconic scene from this timeless movie! Come be a part of the celebration of #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya. Send me your versions of this scene and I’ll share the best ones.”